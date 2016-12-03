By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

One of the seven G 3 guns stolen from the Booker police post in Mumias weeks ago has been recovered and three suspects arrested.

Police acting on a tip off about an impending robbery laid an ambush near a sugarcane farm in Mayoni market and found the gun loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition hidden near a river.

Police officers found the suspects at the scene on a motorcycle who were acting suspiciously and sped off when challenged to stop.

The gun had been wrapped in a piece of cloth and hidden in the thicket.

The western region police commandant Moses Ombati confirmed that police officers laid an ambush near the scene after being tipped about a planned robbery by an armed gang.

Mr Ombati said the suspects had gone to collect the weapon for use in robbery on Friday night.

“Our officers were able to detect the gun using special gadgets brought in from Nairobi after receiving a tip off about the activities of the three suspects at Mayoni market,” said Mr Ombati .

Two of the suspects are brothers aged 23 and 39 years while the third is the motorcycle rider.

Mr Ombati said the suspects went to the scene at dusk unaware that they were being trailed by police officers.

When they sped off on the motorcycle after they noticed the officers approaching, the officers shot twice in the air after the suspects defied an order to stop and later combed the bushes leading to the recovery of the gun.

Mr Ombati said villagers who witnessed the incident helped identify the suspects.

“The suspects were later arrested at their home,” said Mr Ombati during a briefing at the western region police headquarters in Kakamega town.

He said the motorcycle rider told police officers he had been hired by the brothers to take them to an undisclosed destination.

The loss of the seven guns had led Genera Service Unit police carry out a ruthless search in the region last week leading to the death of one person dead and several injured. The incident is currently being investigated by Independent Police Oversight Authority.