Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Sunday celebrated his 73rd birthday in Kakamega during a convention called to push for his swearing-in and inauguration of People's Assemblies.

A group of women calling themselves 'Daughters of Raila', led by Busia woman MP Florence Mutua, presented the ODM leader with a birthday cake and card.

The card was signed by the delegates.

OATH

Mr Odinga, who was accompanied by his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, was expected to step up his bid for his swearing-in at the end of this month.

Delegates at the event also gave him a Bible as a gift, and they cheered him on and asked him to take his oath using the Bible.

The gift was presented by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on behalf of MPs and senators.

Mr Malala said Nasa MPs will next week swear an affidavit to recognise Mr Odinga as the people's president.

‘WASTING TIME’

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri said the move was good and said the swearing-in should proceed.

"Kenyans are tired and Raila is wasting our time. We want him to take an oath now," said Mr Khaniri.