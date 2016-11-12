MP wants DP Ruto questioned over NYS scam

By TIMOTHY KEMEI

Deputy President William Ruto should appear before the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) over the National Youths Service (NYS) scandal.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno, speaking in Kericho town on Saturday, said it was ‘useless’ for the DP to launch scathing public attacks against former devolution cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru over the scam.

The legislator said the DP should appear before the House committee and withdraw his ‘protection’ of his close allies who have been named in the loss of Sh1.6 billion NYS funds.

Mr Ng’eno said that the DP should face the Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo-led committee and give evidence after he publicly declared that money had been stolen from the NYS.

“The DP is a former MP and he knows very well that the right way to make any arguments on an issue under investigation by a parliamentary committee is by appearing before that committee. He should stop wasting time and go tell MPs what he knows about the lost NYS money,” said Mr Ng’eno.

Ms Waiguru, linked the DPs long time personal assistant Farouk Kibet and Elgeyo-Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen to a scheme to swindle the ministry the huge amount of money.

Mr Ng’eno, elected on a Kenya National Congress (KNC) ticket, noted that the DP had stayed silent over the issue but suddenly became jittery following the naming of his allies and started lashing out at Ms Waiguru in what seemed to be in their defence.

“What was the reason for this sudden change? It is well known that in 2015, Mr Ruto totally protected Ms Waiguru and even blocked an impeachment against her by calling his MPs to withdraw their support. He should now explain to Kenyans what prompted him to change his mind,” he added.

Mr Ng’eno urged Mr Gumbo and PAC Vice Chairman Jackson Rop to summon the DP, Mr Kibet and Senator Murkomen to explain their alleged role in the loss of billions of shillings which would have gone towards funding of various development projects.