By TIMOTHY KEMEI

A multimillion-shilling house belonging Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat was gutted on Thursday night in a fire that was blamed on an electric fault.

The house, located among tea estates in the outskirts of Kericho Town, went up in flames a few minutes after 10pm, with property of an unknown value being destroyed.

No one was injured in the blaze as Mr Salat was out of the country and his family rarely uses the house, which is usually watched over by a caretaker and a few security personnel.

Following the fire, security was beefed up in the compound Friday morning, with few people being allowed in.

Kericho Sub-County Director of Criminal Investigations Julius Emase said police are investigating the fire but indicated that an electric fault could have been the cause.

POOR ELECTRIC CONNECTIONS

A distraught Mr Salat told the Nation by phone that the house was under renovation and the fire could have been caused by poor electrical connections.

“I am deeply devastated. I have lost millions. The power was reconnected yesterday and it seems they (technicians) did not do a good job and this could have caused the fire,” said Mr Salat.

While commending the Kericho County government for attempting to put out the fire and salvage some of his property, Mr Salat regretted that the caretaker was unable to reach the county fire department in time because the emergency number is unknown.

He called on Governor Paul Chepkwony to set up an emergency telephone number and publicise it widely so residents can use it when such disasters occur.

“I am happy that the county government fire engine did show up to fight the fire but we really need an emergency number. It will make it easier for people to call the county government for help in case of such incidents,” he added.