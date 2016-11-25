Kericho County Commissioner Mukhtar Abdi warned that all forms of holiday tuition, whether they are conducted in schools or hotels remained forbidden.

By TIMOTHY KIMEI

Police in Kericho on Friday uncovered an illegal holiday tuition exercise going on in a hotel near Kericho town involving more than 90 secondary school students.

Kericho County Commissioner Mukhtar Abdi and education officer Hellen Nyang’au, who led the operation, warned that all forms of holiday tuition, whether they are conducted in schools or hotels remained forbidden according to the Education Act.

Mr Abdi noted that holiday tuition was banned because it denied students a chance to mingle with family members and friends during school breaks and expressed concern that some of the teachers who claim to tech students during the holidays were not qualified to offer any education.

“We have also arrested two people to assist in the investigations and we have told all the students to go back home to their parents. The two will be arraigned in court after the director of criminal investigations in Kericho completes investigations,” said Mr Abdi.

The county security boss said the police will continue to be vigilant and look out for any other cases of private tuition being held in any part of the county, warning that anybody found to have organized or funded such events would be arrested and promptly arraigned in court.

He called on members of the public to work with the police in ensuring that the law barring holiday and private tuition is implemented by giving out any information about such activities to the police for appropriate action to be taken against those involved.