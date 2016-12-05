By TIMOTHY KEMEI

President Uhuru Kenyatta will tour Kericho County next week and is expected to launch several infrastructure projects across the county as pledged by the Jubilee government.

Deputy President William Ruto assured Kericho residents that the president had not forgotten his development pledges to the region.

“We are alert and we remember what we promised and we will fulfill the pledges. In total, Kericho County will have 250 kilometres of tarmacked roads. Work on 80 kilometres of new roads will begin in February next year,” said Mr Ruto.

He was speaking at Keongo Primary School in Ainamoi constituency at the weekend when he attended the Kericho County Investment Conference organised by Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

This will be the second time President Kenyatta is visiting Kericho since his election in 2013.

He visited the county in 2014, when he attended a fundraiser at the Immanuel Africa Gospel Church (AGC) in Kericho Town.

Among the road projects whose construction will be officially commissioned by President Kenyatta and his deputy include the 54-kilometre Brooke-Chepseon-Kebeneti road, which is already under construction, as well as the Kericho-Kipchimchim-Thesalia bypass.

The President will also tour the Litein-Cheborge-Kibugat road, which is under construction and nearing completion.

The deputy president expressed discontent with the slow pace of the ongoing construction of the Taplotin-Kabianga University-Premier road and threatened to crack the whip on the contractor.

Mr Ruto also said he had been informed by National Water Conservation and Pipeline Corporation officers that procurement for the Sh7 billion Londiani Dam was on course and that the water reservoir would serve residents in Kipkelion East and West constituencies.

He said the Jubilee government was working towards connecting all homes in the country to power by the year 2020 in a bid to open up more business opportunities for all Kenyans.