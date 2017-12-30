The magistrate directed that he be detained at Makongeni Police Station and the case be mentioned on January 15, 2018.

James Kioho Wanjiku is alleged to have stabbed to death his son (7) and daughter (2) at Kiganjo in Kiambu County.

The suspect was arrested at Thika Level Five Hospital on December 28 by the police.

By ABIUD OCHIENG

More by this Author

A man charged with killing his two children in Thika on Wednesday has been detained for two weeks to enable the police complete investigations.

James Kioho Wanjiku is alleged to have stabbed to death his son (7) and daughter (2) at Kiganjo in Kiambu County, after a domestic dispute.

He was charged with murder.

The suspect was arrested at Thika Level Five Hospital on December 28 by the police.

He had visited the hospital for treatment after a failed attempt to take his own life.

He had consumed poison and even attempted to stab himself using a kitchen knife, but cheated death in the two instances.

The magistrate directed that he be detained at Makongeni Police Station and the case be mentioned on January 15, 2018 where the prosecution is expected to update the court on the progress of the investigations before further directions are given.

The 32-year-old had travelled on December 23 to Narumoru in Nyeri to visit his wife who lived with the children.