Residents of Kiganjo town in Kiambu County are reeling in shock after a man stabbed to death his two children.

The man thereafter swallowed poison but survived and he is being watched round the clock by police at Thika Level Five Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The children – a seven-year-old boy and a girl aged two years – had deep wounds in the chest.

The incident happened at Runda area in Kiganjo town.

The man’s sister called the police after she was informed about the incident.

The 32-year-old man had travelled on December 23 to Narumoru in Nyeri to visit his wife who lived with the children.

He returned on December 26, accompanied by the children.

“At about 7.30pm, he locked himself inside the house and stabbed the children in their chests, inflicting serious injuries leading to their death.

WOMAN KILLED

Separately, a woman was stabbed to death by a neighbour at Jamaica estate in Karatina town.

Ruth Kabura Maina, 35, died at Karatina sub-county hospital while undergoing treatment.

According to police, her husband Patrick Kariuki Wachira, 36, arrived home at 7.30pm on Tuesday and found her in the kitchen bleeding.

She claimed she had been assaulted by one Mama Winnie, a neighbour.

In yet another incident, police shot dead a man at Kiamaiko, on Outer Ring Road, Nairobi, on Tuesday.