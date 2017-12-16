Kiambu MCAs criticised over jobs motion

By MARY WAMBUI

More by this Author

A motion passed by the county assembly of Kiambu seeking to compel public and private institutions as well as businesses to employ 70 per cent of their workforce from the local dominant ethnic community has attracted a lot of criticism from major investors in the county who have termed the move as retrogressive.

Mt Kenya University founder and chairman Simon Gicharu has asked policy makers in the county to promote agenda that enhances national integration.

“National integration will not be achieved by people working and localising in their own areas,” said Prof Gicharu Friday during MKU’s 13th graduation at Thika campus.

He said that as the chairman of the Rural Electrification Authority he has traversed all over the country and can attest that Kenyans are hospitable and accommodative of each other which should be enhanced by allowing them to work in anywhere they wish to.