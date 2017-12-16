By MOHAMED AHMED

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has defended Kiambu MCAs for passing a controversial motion that will see 70 per cent of the dominant ethnic community employed by companies operating in the region.

Mr Waititu has said the move will help reduce unemployment among the youth in the community.

He said once the motion successfully matures to a bill, Kiambu residents will enjoy the fruits of devolution.

BENEFIT

“Under devolution we are required to give the 70 per cent of every opportunity to the majority and 30 per cent to the minority so there nothing to make the move by the MCAs a debate. We spend funds to develop this county and we want the locals to be the among the top beneficiaries,” said Mr Waititu during an interview with the Nation on the sidelines of the Council of Governors summit at in Kwale on Friday.

He added: “As we help investors to establish businesses in our county we need them to give priority to our residents. We cannot be fighting for job opportunities for our youth then they be left out.

Asked which mechanism will be used to identify whether an employee is a local, Mr Waititu said employees will be required to produce national identification cards during check-ups by county officials at business institutions in the region.

“Devolution was initiated so that people can enjoy development at their door steps and that is what we are advocating for,” he said.

His remarks comes a day after the Kiambu County Assembly passed a motion that will compel public and private institutions and businesses operating in the region to get 70 per cent of its workforce from the dominant community.

The MCAs said a staff audit will be carried out and employers found not to have complied will be required to take action, failing which they will lose their operating licenses.

TRIBALISM

They said most of the job opportunities available in the county, which is a cosmopolitan region due to its proximity to the capital city Nairobi, were going to “outsiders”.

Majority Leader Antony Ikonya, who moved the motion, said it was in line with Article 65 (1) (e) of the County Government Act.

But this, he said, was not the case in Kiambu.

The move has been criticised by a cross section of politicians in the country who said it promotes tribalism.