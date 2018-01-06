By ANTHONY NJAGI

Wells of Hope Vocational Centre will offer full time free boarding vocational training starting this term.

The training will include courses in plumbing, electrical, mechanical and agricultural engineering among others.

The centre will be located at Wells of Hope Education Centre in Ndeiya, Limuru, in Kiambu County.

According to Hope Director Joyce Mugambi, the programme aims to provide education that will enable young as well as mature men to improve their knowledge and skills in general subjects.

“We aims to enhance adults’ ability to improve their future job and educational possibilities,” Mrs Mugambi said.

IMPROVE BASIC EDUCATION

The target group is young people as well as adults who did not complete primary and secondary school education or who have a need to improve or supplement their basic education.

‘’We have lost so many men to illicit liquor and drugs [which can] finish generations,” she said.

‘’I have decided to reverse all this and [seek] to rebuild the [men regain] their ego and position of authority and to return [to] leadership in the family’,’ Mrs Mugambi told Nation.

“That's the reason I have come with an idea of a vocational centre to teach skills for free,’’ she said.