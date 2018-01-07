They said the Nairobi-bound bus was overtaking another vehicle when it hit the rider.

The bus was heading to Malindi from Mombasa when it collided with the motorcycle.

By CHARLES LWANGA

Angry boda boda riders in Malindi on Saturday burnt down a Simba Coach bus after it hit and killed one of them along the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

The bus was heading to Malindi from Mombasa when it collided with the motorcycle in Msabaha killing its rider on the spot.

Some of the boda boda riders said the Nairobi-bound bus was overtaking another vehicle when it hit the rider who was heading to Gede.

“The driver escaped after hearing calls to torch the bus from the angry mob that had come to witness the accident,” said one of the boda boda riders.

Attempts by Malindi OCPD Matawa Muchangi to plead with the irate boda boda riders not to burn the bus as it would be used as evidence fell on deaf ears.