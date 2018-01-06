The date and place of burial of the Malindi bishop will be announced after a decision by the church.

Priests and senior church officials gathered at his Malindi residence following his death.

Reports of Bishop Barbara’s death reached the church in the morning after he failed to turn up for morning prayers.

The Catholic Church in Kenya is mourning the sudden death of Bishop Emanuel Barbara of Malindi Diocese who passed away on Friday morning at his residence.

Priests and senior church officials gathered at his Malindi residence following his death. His body was taken to Star hospital mortuary in Malindi.

Bishop Barbara, who is from the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin was born in Gzira (Central Region of Malta) on October 27, 1949 and had served in Malindi for six years.

On Friday, Mombasa Archbishop Martin Kivuva led faithful at St Anthony Cathedral to celebrate mass in memory of the bishop.

Mombasa Archbishop Martin Kivuva (left) greets some of the priests who had come to celebrate requiem mass for Malindi Bishop Emmanuel Barbara at St Anthony Cathedral in Kilifi County on January 5, 2018.

DEDICATED TO HIS WORK

In his sermon, he eulogised Bishop Barbara as dedicated and committed to his work.

Archbishop Kivuva said he got the news of the bishop’s death in the morning adding that he last spoke with him on December 31 to wish him a happy New Year.

“The news of his death has shocked me,’’ he said. “My sincere condolences for the loss of our brother bishop and friend Emmanuel.”

He said the bishop had earlier travelled oversees to seek treatment.

The archbishop said immediately after receiving the news he called a doctor who upon seeing the bishop confirmed that he was dead.