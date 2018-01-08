By KAZUNGU SAMUEL

More by this Author

A 13-year-old Standard Four pupil in Kilifi County committed suicide after his uncle refused to pay him Sh100 he had won in a bet.

Evans Kadenge from Chumani Village was found hanging from the ceiling of his room on Sunday evening.

GAMBLING

The pupil and his uncle, only identified Peter, 15, quarrelled three days ago over payment for a bet.

They had been playing a game of cards and had reportedly agreed that the loser would pay the winner Sh100.

But the boy’s uncle later reneged on the bet, leading to a fight.

INVESTIGATIONS

Kilifi OCPD Alexander Makau and Kilifi North Deputy County Commissioner Selina Maitha confirmed the death of the pupil, but they said an investigation has been launched to uncover the circumstances that led to the boy’s death.

“We have our detectives on the ground to ascertain what exactly happened. This is too much. We believe there is something more, which needs to be unearthed over that death. It is very sad,” said Ms Maitha.

The DCC said that the government would hold barazas, following the increase in gambling and other illegal games in the area.

“We shall carry out barazas beginning this week to sensitise our people on these new dangers. Our investigation team will also carry out a crackdown on illegal gambling that is quickly taking root to make sure that it is eradicated in the county,” she said.

SUMMONS

Mr Makau said police have already summoned the boy’s uncle who is expected to shed more light on what transpired.

“We shall question him so that he can shed more light on what happened, leading to the death of the boy. His statement will assist with our investigations because we strongly believe he has enough information concerning that death,” he said.

Chumani location chief Maitha Thoya said the two had gambled three days ago but the uncle refused to pay the boy after he won the bet.

“On Sunday evening, the deceased became infuriated by his uncle’s delay to give him the cash. They fought but the victim was overpowered and dashed to his house in a huff,” the chief said.

Inside the house, the chief said the young boy sent his younger sister out to bring some water.

“The young sister returned to find the boy hanging. He had hanged himself using a bed sheet,” said Mr Thoya.

SUICIDE

Mr Makau said took the body to Kilifi County Hospital mortuary.

The incident comes only a month after a nine-year-old boy also committed suicide after losing a gamble in Mtondia.

Silas Kazungu, then a Standard Two pupil, hanged himself in his bedroom after he lost cashew nuts in a gamble.