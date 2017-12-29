Once completed, the dam will double production of rice in the giant Mwea Irrigation Scheme.

By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga residents have raised concern over the delay in starting work on the Sh20 billion Mwea Thiba Dam four weeks after it was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The construction of the key project meant to increase rice production was launched at a colourful ceremony attended by high-ranking national and county officials.

The German firm which won the tender delivered machinery to the site and withdrew immediately after the ceremony.

“Tractors and other machines were taken to the site and we thought building of the mega project will begin immediately. But we were surprised when the machines were withdrawn from the site,” said Mr Francis Gachoki.

The residents fear that there was a plot to sabotage the project which, when completed, will double production of rice in the giant Mwea Irrigation Scheme.

“This is a well-calculated scheme to ensure the project does not take off. We are really worried,” said another resident, Mr David Munene.

The residents observed that all the 709 farmers in Rukenya Village were compensated to pave the way for the construction of the dam and wondered why the firm is taking too long to start the work.

They called on the President to intervene so that the money allocated is put into use immediately.

“We fear the cash may be secretly diverted and the project, which we have been waiting for eagerly, stalls,” said another resident, Ms Jane Wanjiru.

A spot check by Nation established that no work is going on. The project is expected to be completed in the next three years.

Contacted Thursday, Mwea MP Kabinga Wathayu promised to visit the site to assess the situation as well as liaise with the national government to establish the cause of the delay.

“I must tour the dam site and then take up the matter with the government. This is a crucial project which should be undertaken without any further delays,” said Mr Wathayu.

Two ward representatives, Mr John Kanga (Wamumu) and Mr Pius Njogu (Thiba), accused the construction firm of wasting time.

“We totally agree with the residents that something is amiss. No construction is going on and we are also concerned,” said Mr Kanga.

The MCAs said something urgent should be done to ensure that the project is not interfered with.

“Workers of the construction firm are nowhere to be seen. It is really shocking,” said Mr Kanga.

The MCAs noted that residents had been suffering due to lack of sufficient water to irrigate their rice farms.