By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Three bishops have died in a grisly accident at Wamumu on the Embu-Makutano road, in Kirinyaga County.

The African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) bishops died on the spot during the 8.30pm accident on Friday.

According to eye witnesses, the bishops were travelling to Nairobi after attending a church function in Embu when their saloon car collided head on with another car at Wamumu on the Embu-Makutano road.

Drivers of the two cars were rushed to Mwea Mission Hospital in critical condition.

Mwea police boss Mr Kizito Mutoro confirmed that the three bishops died on the spot during the accident that left three other people with serious injuries.

“It is sad we lost three bishops," said Mr Mutoro.