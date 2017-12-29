  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Kirinyaga

Three AIPCA bishops killed in Makutano road crash

Friday December 29 2017

Mwea police boss Mr Kizito Mutoro

Mwea police boss Mr Kizito Mutoro at a past accident scene. He has confirmed that three African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa bishops died when two cars collided head-on at Wamumu on Embu-Makutano road, Kirinyaga County, on December 29, 2017. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The AIPCA bishops died on the spot during the 8.30pm accident on Friday.
  • The bishops were travelling to Nairobi after attending a church function in Embu.
  • Their saloon car collided head on with another vehicle.
By GEORGE MUNENE
More by this Author

Three bishops have died in a grisly accident at Wamumu on the Embu-Makutano road, in Kirinyaga County.

The African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) bishops died on the spot during the 8.30pm accident on Friday.

According to eye witnesses, the bishops were travelling to Nairobi after attending a church function in Embu when their saloon car collided head on with another car at Wamumu on the Embu-Makutano road.

Drivers of the two cars were rushed to Mwea Mission Hospital in critical condition.

Mwea police boss Mr Kizito Mutoro confirmed that the three bishops died on the spot during the accident that left three other people with serious injuries.

“It is sad we lost three bishops," said Mr Mutoro.

The bodies were taken to the Mwea Mission Hospital mortuary.