By MAGATI OBEBO

More by this Author

Commercial sex workers in Kisii Town on Friday protested against the killing of their colleague on Wednesday.

They matched though Kisii Town streets, calling for justice, wearing red T-Shirts inscribed “Stop Violence against Commercial Sex Workers”.

TARGETS

Officials – Ms Phyllis Ogendi and Ms Alice Moraa – said there was an increase in attacks on sex workers.

At least four other women have been killed in the recent past, said Ms Ogendi, the Commercial Sex Workers Union, Kisii County president.

Commercial sex workers demonstrate in the streets of Kisii Town on December 29, 2017 over the killing of their colleague. They want the police to assure them of their security while they work. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Later, the commercial sex workers converged at a deserted bushy area in Nyanchwa's Nubia area where their colleague, identified as Jackline, was killed.

They prayed and then dispersed.

No suspect has been seized in connection with the killing.

INVESTIGATE

"We categorically condemn the killings and urge for a quick probe into the wanton murder of Ms Jackline," said Ms Ogendi.

Commercial sex workers demonstrate in the streets of Kisii Town on December 29, 2017 over the killing of their colleague. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

She said the more than 1,200 commercial sex workers in the town were worried about their security.

Ms Ogendi accused security agents of dragging their feet in investigations.

"If it was some senior politician killed here police could have arrested some suspects and even charged them in court. What happens when our colleague is killed?” she questioned.

Commercial sex workers demonstrate in the streets of Kisii Town on December 29, 2017 over the killing of their colleague. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

RIGHTS

She said commercial sex workers also pay taxes and should enjoy full rights just as other Kenyans do.

"Let this discrimination stop otherwise we will get killed as the government watches," Ms Ogendi said.

Her deputy, Ms Moraa, said they would hold more protests if no action is taken against the killers.

Commercial sex workers demonstrate in the streets of Kisii Town on December 29, 2017 over the killing of their colleague. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A Nyanchwa resident, Mr James Obiri, urged the county to develop the area where the killings often take place.

He said many more unsuspecting women have escaped death on the valley.