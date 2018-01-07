By MAGATI OBEBO

The board chairman of Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho in Kisii County has been kicked out following tension at the institution over the posting of a new principal.

Father James Obaigwa was accused of not honouring summons to appear before the County Education Board to explain why he locked the principal's door, preventing Mr Dennis Munyendo from carrying out his duties when he reported to the school.

NEW PRINCIPAL

Mr Munyendo reported to the school in December to replace Mr Zechariah Nyariki, following the reshuffling of high school principals by the Ministry of Education.

Students queue for lunch at Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho, on January 7, 2018. PHOTO | MAGATI OBEBO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

On Sunday, County Education Board boss Dr Henry Onderi told the Nation they decided to crack the whip on the school’s management board to help bring normalcy to the institution.

“By doing so we are not running away that some issues could be existing but we want proper channels followed. The board cannot tolerate situations where principals will be arbitrarily subjected to such levels of embarrassment when due processes can be followed,” he said.

Dr Onderi said Fr Obaigwa kept the office key and the principal had been operating from his car.

“This is the height of heartlessness. How do you allow a principal to operate from a car while his office is locked up? It is unethical and as the board we can’t allow that to happen,” added Dr Onderi.

SPONSORS

He asked the sponsors to raise any issues of concern with the Ministry of Education officials in the county without jeopardising activities at the school.

Saturday’s sacking of the school’s BOM chairman seemed to be the climax of a tussle between the ministry and the Catholic Church, which had sought “consultations with the Ministry of Education over Mr Munyendo’s posting as principal to the school.”

Journalists who had earlier visited the school found the office locked.

Mr Munyendo was, however, allowed into office on Friday after education officials and the county Education chairman intervened.

Speaking to journalists in his office, he said he reported to the school on December 28 last month, but had to wait for the outcome of the “consultations”.