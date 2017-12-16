The boy’s death becomes the second one at the site after another man died at the same spot about eight months ago.

Kisii County Disaster Director Julius Tinega urged those working in quarries to be cautious.

Two other children, including the deceased's elderly brother, were rescued by villagers.

As they descended to scoop sand, a mound of earth fell, covering them and killing the minor on the spot.

By MAGATI OBEBO

A Standard Three pupil has died after a sand quarry collapsed on him as he helped a man working at the site in Keera, Gesusu in Kisii County.

Denis Mose, 9, had been sent by his mother, Ms Zipporah Kemunto, to the shop when the man, identified as John Begi, asked them to help him dig out sand.

Quick efforts by the villagers helped retrieve the other two who were rushed to Gesusu Sub-County Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Ms Kemunto painfully narrated how the young boy met his death.

"I was at home and had only sent him to the shop. Little did I know that was the last time I was seeing my son alive," she told Nation at her home.

Earlier, a witness said he had seen three children at the quarry shortly before the incident.

"I was walking past and saw three young children playing there. I had not even gone far when I heard women wailing saying the same children had been trapped [under] the sand," said Mogire Omboto.

He said the quarry’s edges appeared to have weakened because of the current heavy rains falling in the area.

