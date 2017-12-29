Well-wishers pay fees for bright needy boy

By RUTH MBULA

A 13-year-old boy who had lost hope of joining secondary school despite excelling with 417 marks will now be able to continue with his education after well-wishers offered to assist him.

Well-wishers have promised to ensure he pursues his education after the Nation carried his story.

The bright needy boy had been forced to repeat Standard Eight after the 2016 KCPE examinations despite getting 367 marks.

Rodgers Monayo could not join Cardinal Otunga High School Mosocho after his mother failed to raise school fees for him.

He will join his school of choice, Friends School Kamusinga in Bungoma County, thanks to the well-wishers who have already paid his entire secondary school fees.

In addition, his entire shopping for boarding will be catered for.

The young boy who has been hawking bananas around Kisii town with his mother, a single parent was overwhelmed with joy, when the Nation visited their home in Suneka, accompanied by some of the well-wishers.

“I have nothing to say, I am very grateful to those who have helped me pursue my dream of being an engineer. I thank Nation for highlighting my plight, were it not for them, I would not have received help,” he said.

His mother, Beatrice Nyaboke was overwhelmed with joy.

“For many days, I could not sleep and kept wondering how I would raise money for my son’s school fees. The thought of me telling him I didn’t have money for his fees scared me,” she said.

Dr Charles Otara, a hotelier at Diani, in Kwale County contacted the Nation as soon as he read the boy’s plight in the newspaper.

Dr Otara, the proprietor of Kaskaz Beach Resort in Diani said he would pay the boy’s school fees and immediately deposited into the school’s account Sh53,000, for his Form One education.

“Those God has blessed should give back to the society as it is a blessing. Monayo will join the school of his choice come January,” Dr Otara said.

This week, their home also had rare visitors. Well-wishers James Maisiba, Jonnah Ondieki and Benjamin Miranga under the group 'Suneka Saito’ which means Suneka our home visited Monayo’s home and delivered Sh77,000 which they had contributed.

“The story touched us. It is not that we come from vey well-off families but our need to see our home area grow pushed us into supporting Monayo. We are a group of friends from Suneka who live in Nairobi and each contributed the little we had,” said Mr Maisiba.

They said fees should never be a hindrance for anyone to go to school and said they will ensure Monayo goes through secondary education.

Monayo’s story also caught the attention of Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

Through a personal assistant, Dr Matiang’i reached Monayo’s mother saying he will ensure the bright boy pursues his dreams.

“I do not want to hear that Monayo is hawking bananas again. He should now concentrate in his education,” said the PA Mr David Onyancha.

The governor sent for the needy boy and his mother.

Mr Ongwae partnered with Co-operative Bank to ensure Monayo got scholarship, which caters for Monayo’s four-year school fees and uniform.

“We have been working cordially with our different partners including the Co-operative Bank. Besides, I will support the boy with more shopping. No bright boy should discontinue school because of lack of fees,” he said.

He added that his administration had this financial year set aside Sh 240 Million in bursary for needy bright students from the county.

A group by the name Gusii Global Group contributed Sh 16, 000 to assist Monayo’s mother.

The group consists of professionals from Kisii community around the world.

A group member, Ms Alice Manoti said they are keen to eradicate poverty amongst members of their community.

Dr Caleb Orenge, group chairman, said they will use the money to empower Ms Nyaboke economically by helping her start a small business.

“This way, she will be self-reliant and will be able to raise her five children,” he said.