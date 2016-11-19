By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Police are holding a woman who claimed her child died at a Kisumu hospital after she failed to raise sh10,000 demanded by doctors.

The Police on Saturday said the woman is being questioned following reports that she had made false claims while her daughter was actually alive.

Emily Anyango was arrested on Friday evening and taken to Kondele Police Station for giving false information to a public officer at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Ms Anyango had claimed that her eight-year old daughter Violet Auma had died at the hospital after she failed to raise Sh10, 000 allegedly demanded by medics for an operation.

She claimed the surgery was to remove a Sh20 coin her daughter accidentally swallowed.

But Ms Anyango, a mother of five who comes from Kasagam area in Kisumu East and works at a construction site, said after failing to raise the Sh10, 000 demanded by the medics, she approached the area MP Shakeel Shabbir to help her raise the money.

WILLING TO PAY CASH

Mr Shabbir, who was willing to pay the cash, went to the hospital to make the payment only for the woman to tell him that the child had died.

But Kisumu Central OCPD Mr Peter Omanwa said after they were informed of the incident by Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, they carried out their own investigations which included speaking to the woman, checking the hospital records and visiting the woman’s home.

Mr Omanwa said he sent his officers to the woman's home who later confirmed that the little girl was alive and was never sick as claimed by her mother.

The OCPD said it was a serious offence for the woman to allege that the hospital had harassed her besides lying about the death of the daughter.

“We are holding her for giving out false information. She will be arraigned in court on Monday,” said Mr Omanwa who added that the

woman will be eligible for bond.