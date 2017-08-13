By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Kisumu County Governor-elect Professor Anyang' Nyong'o attended Sunday service at St Mark's ACK Church where he called on residents to remain calm and business.

Prof Anyang Nyong’o urged the residents to stop provoking the police and told business community and traders to resume activities so that people can get access to basic commodities and services.

Calm has however returned to the lakeside city after the three days of heavy police clampdown on protestors and destruction of property.

"The boat of democracy is not sinking, it is afloat and the captains of democracy are there. Let business go on as usual,” said Prof Nyong’o.

The incoming governor asked the youth to remove boulders on the road and allow transport to resume.