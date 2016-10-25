Conjestina admitted in a Kisumu hospital after falling ill

Tuesday October 25 2016

A jovial looking "Hands of stone" former WIBF champion Conjestina Achieng leaves Avenue healthcare, Kisumu on October 26, 2013 where she had been receiving treatment for almost two months. She has been re-admitted in a Kisumu hospital. PHOTO | TOM OTIENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By ANGELA OKETCH
The former world boxing super middleweight champion, Conjestina Achieng, has been re-admitted to hospital.

The boxer was admitted at Kisumu District hospital.

According to a well-wisher who took her to hospital, Ms Winny Ogolla, the former champion has been unwell in the village.

“Conjestina is someone that can get back to her normal health if people come together to help her,” said Ms Ogolla.

Ms Ogolla has made a passionate appeal to Kenyans to come to the ailing star's aid.

In October 2013, a successful funds drive to offset a hospital bill was held after she was admitted for one and half months.

Sh785,000 was raised while the hospital bill was Sh595,000.

More to follow…..