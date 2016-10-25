By ANGELA OKETCH

The former world boxing super middleweight champion, Conjestina Achieng, has been re-admitted to hospital.

The boxer was admitted at Kisumu District hospital.

According to a well-wisher who took her to hospital, Ms Winny Ogolla, the former champion has been unwell in the village.

“Conjestina is someone that can get back to her normal health if people come together to help her,” said Ms Ogolla.

Ms Ogolla has made a passionate appeal to Kenyans to come to the ailing star's aid.

In October 2013, a successful funds drive to offset a hospital bill was held after she was admitted for one and half months.

Sh785,000 was raised while the hospital bill was Sh595,000.