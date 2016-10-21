Apologise for not honouring Raila, ODM leaders tell Uhuru

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

More by this Author

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders have given President Uhuru Kenyatta 48 hours to apologise for not recognizing former Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Cord leader Raila Odinga as heroes during this year’s Mashujaa Day.

The two leaders termed the omission of the duo a deliberate attempt to humiliate the leaders who they claimed played a major role in the first and second liberation of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Kisumu, ODM Director of political affairs Opiyo Wandayi, Nyando MP Fred Outa and politician Richard Ogendo said the Nyanza region was not taking the matter kindly and that they demand an apology from the Head of State.

Mr Wandayi accused the president and his Jubilee administration of taking their hatred for Nyanza and the Luo community to worrying levels.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot be preaching national unity and cohesion on one hand while on the other hand he's displaying open disdain towards our leaders,” said the Ugunja MP.

He added: “When you disrespect Jaramogi and Raila, we shall also disrespect you in equal measure, if not more.”

While the Odingas were left out on the list of Kenya’s heroes read out by Mr Kenyatta, the late Achieng Oneko was recognized as one of the leaders who gave resources and worked beyond Kenyan borders to fight for Kenya’s liberation.

Also recognized from the region as post 2002 heroes was Siaya Senator James Orengo and Chairman of the Commission on Administrative of Justice Otiende Amollo.

“The freedom millions of Kenya are enjoying came as a result of personal sacrifice from people like Jaramogi, who now the Jubilee regime find not worth recognizing,” said Mr Wandayi.

Mr Outa said the opposition will not have any engagement with the Jubilee government until he apologizes to the Luo community.