Aspirant accuses Governor Ranguma of sabotage

The race for governorship in Kisumu is heating up with one aspirant accusing the incumbent of destroying and defacing his banners.

Chris Ondiek is accusing Governor Jack Ranguma of having “instructed his goons” to pull down the banners he had hoisted at Kisumu Boys roundabout in honour of ODM @10 celebrations in the county.

“The behaviour of the governor is despicable and is a clear testimony of how he has discriminated youths in Kisumu County now for four years,” Mr Ondiek said.

The accusations come on a day the lakeside city is hosting a major ODM rally to be graced by party leader Raila Odinga and his deputy Governor Ali Hassan Joho, among others.

The rally will take place at Kirembe grounds in the outskirts of Kisumu town.

“Kisumu County is not the incumbent’s property but one for the residents of Kisumu. Our team would also want to remind him (Governor Ranguma) to stop venting his frustrations on team Ondiek’s candidature for his failure to deliver to Kisumu County residents,” the aspirant said in a statement, as he called on the investigation, arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

However, the governor’s office dismissed his political opponent’s accusations as hot air.

“Treat that (accusations) as propaganda. The governor is far much above the politics of billboards,” Governor Ranguma’s spokesman, Dennis Onyango, said.

The county on Friday also experienced chaos when youths stormed the homestead of the Economic Panning Chief Officer George Anyonga’s home in West Kisumu.

The rowdy youths destroyed property of unknown value as they demanded to know the whereabouts of West Kisumu ward MCA Paul Okiri, who went missing on Thursday.

Mr Okwiri was found on Friday evening in Rongo, Migori County, saying he had been abducted.

Rongo OCPD Jonathan Muganda Kisaka said that during interrogation, the MCA said that he had been accosted by three people at his gate who bundled him in a car.

“Three people emerged from a nearby banana plantation and ordered the MCA out of his car at gun point,” said Mr Kisaka.

The ward rep said the kidnappers drove around and continuously communicated in Dholuo language.

The OCPD said the legislator was not injured by his captures.