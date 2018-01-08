Baby Pendo died in August 2017 after she was reportedly clobbered on the head by police officers in her parents’ house.

This was after investigations by the police failed to point to the culprits.

Tobiko in December 2017 directed the National Police Service to take disciplinary action against its top leadership in Kisumu.

By VICTOR RABALLA

A Court in Kisumu has pushed to mid-February the mention date for the inquest on the killing of baby Samantha Pendo.

This comes after the opening of a public inquest file at the Kisumu magistrate’s court on December 11, 2017.

Resident Magistrate Beryl Omollo, while issuing the orders on Monday, set February 16 as the tentative date.

The four are former Kisumu County Police Commander Titus Yoma, Kisumu East OCPD Mutune Maweu, Central OCS John Thiringi and Kisumu West OCS and DAPC Benjamin Kosgei who are cited over their roles in the command through which the death occurred.

A total of 21 people are expected to testify in a case seeking to establish the killers of baby Pendo.

TESTIFY

Among those set to testify include Mr Nzioka Mutune, a General Service Unit (GSU) commander attached to the headquarters, and who was the lead officer for all the GSU platoon units deployed in Nyanza region during the period.

It will also involve two GSU officers who were deployed to man Kachok and Nyalenda areas, while two others are attached to the Recce Company in Ruiru.

Mr Tobiko, who directed that the people involved should face disciplinary action, also recommended for compensation of baby Pendo’s parents for the loss of their daughter, including the emotional and physical torture they experienced during and after the attack.

CLOBBERED

Baby Pendo died in August 2017 after she was reportedly clobbered on the head by police officers in her parents’ house.

The police were quelling chaos that rocked Kisumu after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner of the presidential election held on August 8, 2017.

The security officers were accused of breaking into the house of Mr Joseph Abanja in Nyalenda Slums, beat the baby who died three days later while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.