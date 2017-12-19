By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Top politicians in Kisumu this week differed openly over corruption cartels, threatening to tear down the county’s leadership just months after they took power.

Senator Fred Outa, while addressing mourners at a funeral in Nyakach Constituency, claimed that corruption and cartels that dogged former Governor Jack Ranguma’s government were creeping into the new government of Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o.

But Deputy Governor Mathews Owili disagreed, saying the new government was in control and nobody would be allowed to hold it to ransom.

“Prof Nyong’o and Dr Owili have not stolen any money. It will be music to the ears of Jubilee if we start wrangling in Kisumu, which is Raila’s (Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s) support base,” Dr Owili said at the function on Monday evening.

But Mr Outa insisted that cartels were holding Governor Nyong’o under siege.

He said he would not to let them derail development in Kisumu.

“I won’t hesitate to talk about corruption in this county because I am part of its government. I shall continue naming all the people culpable.

"I am happy that, after protesting over tenders that were being awarded corruptly in bars, they have all been revoked,” Mr Outa said.

“I’m not interfering with county governance. As a Senator, I am within the law to talk about corruption here and help in fighting it because, as a legislator, we are the ones who ensure the money is brought from the national government, hence must monitor its use for the benefit of the public.”

“If your company contributed to corruption in Mr Ranguma’s government, you have no room in the current regime. Tenders must also be given to women, youth and the disabled. If that is not the case, I will not keep quiet.”

Dr Owili, however, asked leaders not to expose their differences in public and instead foster dialogue.

“There is no enmity between Prof Nyong’o and Mr Outa. We cannot condone corruption but consultations on how to handle such matters remain key,” he said.

Former Governor Ranguma, who was present, steered off the corruption debate and dwelt on electoral injustice.

He said that, like Mr Odinga and the National Super Alliance, he was a victim of electoral injustice.