End medics strikes for good: Ranguma

By ANGELA OKETCH

More by this Author

Governors have been told to end health workers’ strikes in their counties once and for all.

The Council of Governors (CoG) Health committee chairman Jack Ranguma asked his counterparts to give dialogue a chance to avoid the overdone strikes that have caused many deaths.

Doctors and nurses in several counties have downed tools, paralysing operations in public hospitals.

Some of the affected counties include: Nairobi, Tharaka-Nithi, Busia, Kakamega, Migori, Laikipia, Embu, Nandi, Nakuru, Nyeri, Homa Bay, Siaya, Kakamega and Busia.

Mr Ranguma, who is also the Kisumu governor, said he had not experienced strikes in his county for the last two years because he has promoted more doctors and nurses as well as provided a platform for dialogue.

“After the promotions, I have never had a problem and whenever I hear of something from the union leaders, I sit down and listen to them,” he said.

Mr Ranguma said the counties threatening to sack health workers in the wake of the strikes are not in order.

The governor added that other counties were discriminating against the health workers.

“We have a shortage of doctors and issuing threats should be the last resort. Our doctors need the best. We should treat them like any other employee,” Mr Ranguma said.

He said governors should make an effort of budgeting or borrowing money from other departments to promote health workers.

The governor said the ongoing strikes in various parts of the county are subjecting patients to agony and regretted that in some situations, deaths have been reported.

“It is very heartbreaking to see people dying because doctors are not in hospitals due to promotions and salary complaints,” he said.

Mr Ranguma said he was going to call a meeting next week between the affected counties, Ministry of Health principal secretary and governors to resolve the stalemate.