Four drown as boat capsizes in Lake Victoria

Four people including a husband, his wife and their six months old child, drowned in Lake Victoria after their boat capsized near Sirongo beach, Bondo sub-county on Sunday night.

The four were on board a small boat (canoe) in the company of four others who were rescued by fishermen.

Three bodies are yet to be retrieved from the lake.

Nyang'oma assistant chief Michael Amolo Osare said the boat capsized while going to the mainland from Sifu Island where the eight had gone to visit a relative.

Mr Osare said that the boat was reported to have split before it capsized.

"A man including his wife, their six-months-old child and his younger brother, a Form three student at Gobei Secondary School drowned," said Mr Osare.