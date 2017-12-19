By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Top politicians in Kisumu disagreed in public over claims of corruption cartels threatening to tear down the county’s leadership, just months after they took over office.

Senator Fred Outa, while addressing mourners at a funeral in Nyakach Constituency on Monday evening, claimed corruption cartels that dogged former governor Jack Ranguma’s administration were slowly getting involved in the affairs of Governor Anyang’ Nyongo’s regime.

But Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said they were in control and nobody would be allowed to hold their administration to ransom.

“Nyong’o and Owili have not stolen any money. It will be music to the ears of Jubilee if we start wrangling in Kisumu, which is Raila's (Nasa leader Raila Odinga) support county," Dr Owili said at the funeral.

But Mr Outa insisted that cartels were holding Governor Nyong’o under siege and vowed not to let them derail development in Kisumu.

“I won't hesitate to talk about corruption in this county because I am part of this government. I will continue naming all those culpable. I am happy that after protesting over tenders that were being awarded corruptly in bars, they have all been revoked,” Mr Outa said.

“I’m not interfering with county governance. As a senator, I am within the law to talk on corruption here and help in fighting it because as a legislator, we are the ones who ensure the money is brought from the national government hence, [we] must monitor its usage for the benefit of the public.

“If your company contributed to corruption in Ranguma’s administration you have no room in the current regime. Tenders must be given to women, youth and disability groups. If that is not the case, I will not keep quiet.”

Dr Owili defended the county government and asked leaders not to expose differences in public and instead foster dialogue.

"There is no enmity between Nyong’o and Outa. We cannot condone corruption but consultations on how to handle such matters remain key,” the deputy governor said.

Mr Ranguma, who was present, steered off the corruption debate and instead dwelt on electoral injustice.

He claimed he was a victim of the same electoral injustice that befell Nasa leader Raila Odinga was.

Mr Ranguma told the Nasa leaders not only to condemn electoral injustices at the national level but also at the local level.

He said some people were suffering in silence at the lower level as a result of injustice.

"We want justice in Kenya. Electoral justice will enhance peace and not lead to civil war. If Raila stands for that, it's good. If it happens at the national level it must also happen down here," Mr Ranguma said.