By SILAS APOLLO

More by this Author

Kisumu residents have asked their ward representatives to stop partying in Arusha, Tanzania, and return home to mobilise their supporters to register as voters.

The MCAs, who left for Tanzania on Monday for a trip said to have cost the county Sh15 million, are said to be “having a good time” at various entertainment joints, according to a senior assembly official.

The politicians said they are on a “bonding” trip during which they will be trained on governance and ethics.

The delegation to Tanzania is led by former majority leader Samuel Ong’ow.

Each MCAs has pocketed Sh260,000 in allowances for the trip, added the official, who requested not to be named for fear of victimisation.

“There is no serious activity that the MCAs are involved in. They are just partying,” said the official.

Related Content Fury over Kisumu MCAs' Sh15m Tanzania trip

However, some members remained behind despite pocking their allowances.

Speaker Ann Adul, who acknowledged that she was aware of the trip, has said she remained behind to attend to her court case.

UNSEAT MCAs IN POLLS

Speaking to Nation.co.ke, Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir accused the ward representatives of taking residents for a ride and vowed to unseat them in the August elections.

Mr Shabbir called the MCAs' trip an injustice to their electorate, who he said are suffering from hunger due to the ongoing drought.

“The trip is totally [unwarranted] and very unwise. The MCAs should be with their people during times like this,” Mr Shabbir said.

“I will raise the issue with the Senate so that appropriate action can be taken,” he added.

The MCAs could not be reached as most of them have switched off their phones while others do not pick up calls.

Jared Okello, a political activist in Kisumu, said the trip was ill-timed.

“The trip was poorly crafted and should have been done away with in the interest of mobilising residents to register as voters.