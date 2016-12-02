Kisumu county's supplementary budget raises eyebrows

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

More by this Author

The Kisumu County Assembly has passed a supplementary budget of Sh717.2 million to pay contractors who haven't been paid since last year.

According to a report regarding the supplementary budget, the executive is requesting for approval of Sh717.2 million of unspent cash balances as at June 30, 2016. The report indicated that the unspent cash balance according to the executive was part of the budgetary allocations appropriated in the last financial year.

The report tabled by the committee Chairman Willis Ogonyo, indicated that the balance was to have been in the budget for the financial year 2016/2017 as pending bill but the executive omitted it during the budget process.

Some of the activities to be funded under the passed budget are Sh482.8 million for development projects and Sh72.1 million for roads maintenance fuel levy all owed to various contractors.

The rest of the amount will go towards recurrent expenditure with Sh17.4 million going towards the controversial County Assembly Provident Fund Transfers (Lapfund) while various officers to benefit from Sh73.7 million county executive gratuity provisions.

There had been outstanding gratuity and unremitted Lapfund contributions for the ward representatives.

Sh2.6 million will cater for transfer of funds to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Sh52 million will be channelled towards supply of drugs, Sh6.6 million to cater for user fees in various health centers and dispensaries while Sh9.6 set aside for free maternity.

Some MCAs however expressed reservations with the passing of the supplementary budget to settle bills.

West Kisumu Ward Representative Paul Okiri claims that some contractors were being overpaid by the county government.

“In my ward there is an ECDE centre which originally cost Sh1.5 million, then the contractor was paid an additional Sh900, 000 yet the maximum amount being awarded for the nursery schools by the county government was Sh1.8 million,” said Mr Okiri.

His East Seme counterpart Aggrey Ogosi said Kisumu didn’t need to come up with a supplementary budget to pay contractors, who had stormed the assembly to push MCAs to pass the budget following unpaid debts owed by the county government.

“What Kisumu needs is not a supplementary budget but an improvement on management of the county’s finances. We are not even sure if the Sh717 million will settle all the debt owed since pending bills in Kisumu stand at Sh3 billion,” said Mr Ogosi.

This followed concerns by some MCAs that names of some contractors were missing in the list.