By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Some parents in Kisumu are seeking the help of witch doctors to trace their missing children, forgoing assistance from the authorities.

Authorities say panic, frustration and traditional beliefs are the main factors driving desperate parents to witch doctors.

Earlier this week, three children were reunited with their parents after they disappeared from their homes 18 days ago.

The children, aged between two and six, were found at the Mama Ngina Children’s Home in Kibuye, Kisumu, where they were taken by police.

When the children went missing on January 5, their parents sought the help of witch doctors.

Emily Akinyi, the mother of two of the children, said she did not report the matter to the police for a week because she was seeking the services of a witch doctor, popularly known in the Nyalenda slums as ‘Jolemo’.

For Judith Atieno and Fredrick Onyango, when their two-year-old daughter went missing, they first went door to door searching for her.

When their efforts failed, they sought the help of a witch doctor.

“We were assured that the child will reappear the next morning, but this never happened,” said Mr Onyango.

TRYING ANYTHING

Mr Onyango said when such an incident happens, a parent is usually confused and would do anything to find the child.

Ms Atieno said the pain of losing a child is unbearable and drives parents to make any sacrifice to relocate them. She said that one witch doctor demanded Sh4,500 to locate each child.

The failure by parents to report such cases to the authorities has drawn concern among the authorities and institutions serving vulnerable children.

Mama Ngina Children’s Home Manager Francis Mbogo said some parents don't know that the first place to look for a missing child should be the police station or children’s home.