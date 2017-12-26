By ELIZABETH OJINA

Police are searching for parents of an unidentified boy who drowned at Jumuia Hotel in Kisumu on Christmas Day.

The 11-year-old boy was unaccompanied.

Kisumu County Police Commander John Kamau said they are yet to receive any reports from parents of a missing boy.

“The boy was unaccompanied. We are waiting for parents or guardians to file a report of a missing male child,” he said.

Jumuia Hotel Kisumu manager Emmanuel Waya told the Nation that the boy was rescued as he drowned and was rushed to hospital unconscious.

“The incident happened at around 5pm on Christmas Day. We rushed him to Avenue Hospital, Kisumu. But he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital,” said Mr Waya.

He said none of the guests enquired about the boy.

“So far we have not received enquiries on the whereabouts of the child. Even as people were leaving we didn’t see anybody coming to ask for him,” said Mr Waya.

In October, Sunset Hotel was on the spot after a 10-year-old boy died in the swimming pool.

In a Facebook post, former Nominated Kisumu MCA Farida Salim accused the hotel of negligence.

“I am very sad this evening. Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi rajiun. From God we come and to Him shall we all return,” said Ms Salim.