By JUSTUS OCHIENG

More by this Author

Police are looking for Kisumu Women Representative Rose Nyamunga and her husband, former Nyando MP Eric Nyamunga, in connection to vandalism at a popular Kisumu club which they own.

Kisumu Central Police Boss Peter Omanwa said they had arrested five people in connection to the Wednesday incident and were looking for the couple to assist them with investigations.

Mr Omanwa said the duo were linked to the destruction of Vunduba - a popular club in Kisumu.

Mr Omanwa said the couple have been embroiled in a legal tussle with the management of the club following a disagreement on lease.

“We have arrested about five youth in connection to the destruction at the club and are looking for the woman representative and the owner of the premises who have been adversely mentioned in the incident,” Mr Omanwa told Nation by phone.

FOLLOW THE LAW

“The law must be followed. It is not right for anybody regardless of their status to take the law into their hands. So far we have tried reaching the woman representative through the OCS in vain,” he added.

The manager of the club, Patrick Mbasa, said the “goons” stormed the facility around 10am on Wednesday and caused mayhem.

“They completely destroyed the roof by removing the tiles and the iron sheets and even broke one of the doors to the club,” Mr Mbasa said.

He accused Mrs Nyamunga of inciting the youth to cause destruction at the premises “in a bid to frustrate us to submission and leave his building despite the ongoing legal process.”

He added: “We are aware the youths were paid Sh70,000 to cause the destruction.”

Mrs Nyamunga could not be reached by phone for comment. She also did not respond to text messages.