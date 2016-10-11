By JUSTUS OCHIENG

Nyando MP Fred Outa has been arrested for allegedly inciting Ahero Girls Secondary School students to protest over the interdiction of their principal.

Kisumu County police boss Joseph Keitany said Form Four students protested Monday night over the suspension of their principal, Sister Sarah Adiko, for allegedly misappropriating school funds.

He said police managed to calm down the students at 7pm but Mr Outa arrived at the school and incited them.

“The area deputy county commissioner was addressing the students when [Mr] Outa arrived accompanied by goons, who broke the gate and started inciting the students,” Mr Keitany said.

But in his defence before the arrest, Mr Outa accused the police of harassing him.

“I got distress calls from members of the public [Monday] night that the students were protesting and wanted to burn the school.

"I quickly moved to the institution to intervene at around 8pm and found the deputy county commissioner addressing the students. I was shocked when he ordered my arrest,” the MP said.