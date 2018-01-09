Nyakach Sub-County Deputy OCPD Silas Andiema said they are pursuing the criminals who escaped on a boda boda

By VICTOR RABALLA

Police in Kisumu have launched a manhunt for a 24-year-old man who is alleged to have killed his grandmother over a land dispute.

The man who is a boda boda rider is reported to have committed the offence at his village in Maraba, Agoro East Sub-Location in Kisumu County on Monday.

According to a niece of the granny, Perez Anyango, the suspect, Willis Oguma, who was accompanied by his father and brother, hit the 63-year-old woman with a blunt object and she died instantly.

Syprose Oywa was attacked when she intervened to prevent the assailants from harming her last-born son, David Ochieng, who earlier had an altercation with one of them.

COMMOTION

“The three caused a commotion when they broke the door's glass and dared Mr Ochieng to get out and face them in the early morning drama,” said Ms Anyango.

When Mr Ochieng failed to open the door, one of the attackers grabbed the woman by her collar before hitting the back of her head using the blunt side of a panga.

Mr Oguma wanted to revenge on Mr Ochieng (his cousin) who had a quarrel with his father on Saturday after they disagreed over the fixing of the fence which separated their two homes.

“I decided to mend a section of the hedge to prevent cattle from the neighbouring compound from destroying the vegetables and sweet potatoes which I had planted on our land after they failed to look after their roaming livestock,” he said.

The father who felt aggrieved raided their home carrying a slasher that he used to cut his Mr Ochieng's knee who overpowered him and wrestled him and took the slasher.

ESCAPED ON BODA BODA

Nyakach Sub-County Deputy OCPD Silas Andiema, while confirming the incident, said they are pursuing the criminals who escaped on a boda boda and are still at large.

“The matter has been reported and we have already launched investigations into the matter which has shocked the village,” he said.

Assistant Chief Jacob Onditi confirmed that the two families have had squabbles dating back over two years.

“We sorted out the matter over two years ago and we have equally been caught unawares by the latest incident,” he said.