Maseno University students have Wednesday staged demonstrations demanding a solution to the ongoing lecturers’ strike.

The students, who waved placards castigating the government, said they have not been taught for the past three weeks.

“We have been idling [in the] campus since the semester started. We want to be taught,” said one of the students.

Speaking at the university’s graduation square, student leader Fred Makajos said the strike has affected their academic schedule and could disrupt the calendar for hundreds of students set to start industrial attachments in April.

“The strike is delaying several activities in the universities. The fourth years who will be going for attachment will be affected,” said Mr Makajos.

Mr Makajos said students are idle in the universities while a majority have not reported back.

“They chose to stay away when the lecturers gave a strike notice in December,” said Mr Makajos.

He is also the secretary-general of the Kenya University Students Organisation.

'UNREASONABLE' PAY HIKE DEMAND

Prof Fredrick Otieno, the Vice Chancellor of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology also cautioned that universities will find it difficult to cater for lost academic time.

“The weeks which have been lost in a strike were factored in for classes, research and other programmes which we will have to struggle to fix into the remaining time which could be difficult,” said Prof Otieno.

While asking the government to quickly end the stalemate before the situation gets out of hand, the VC, however, blamed the lecturers for demanding an “unreasonable” pay rise which is not commensurate to their work.

“I don’t think anybody disagrees that there needs to be some adjustments in the cost of living. What we might disagree on is the salary increase of 100 per cent or some outrageous figure,” he said.