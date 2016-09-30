By MAURICE KALUOCH

The Kisumu member of county assembly who was abducted on Thursday night has been found alive in Migori.

According to Rongo OCPD Jonathan Muganda Kisaka, the vocal West Kisumu Ward representative Paul Odhiambo Okwiri was found blindfolded at Nyarach Junction in Rongo Town on Friday evening.

Mr Kisaka said legislator was later taken to Kamagambo Police station in the same town.

The OCPD said that during interrogation, the MCA said that he had been accosted by three people at his gate.

“Three people emerged from a nearby banana plantation and ordered the MCA out of his car at gun point,” said Mr Kisaka.

He added that Mr Okwiri was later led into a waiting car driven by a woman and afterwards blindfolded.

Mr Okwiri narrated to the police that when he was bundled in the car, the kidnapers drove around and continuously communicated in Dholuo language.

The OCPD said the legislator was not injured by his captures.

“The MCA indicated that he was not tortured by his captors,” said Mr Kisaka.

Earlier in the day, angry residents of West Kisumu Ward stormed the Ward Development fund manager George Anyonga’s home protesting the abduction of the area MCA.

The residents suspected him for having planned the whole incident.

The perimeter wall to Mr Anyonga’s home was destroyed, his gate brought down and some structures next to his house and three vehicles razed down, before police intervened.

The irate mob hurled stones at the palatial house in Nyahera, in the outskirts of Kisumu Central Business District.

They had also barricaded the Kisumu-Busia Road demanding that the police produce their leader or expedite investigations.

They burned homes and stoned vehicles in protest.