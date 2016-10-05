By JUSTUS OCHIENG

More by this Author

The National Land Commission (NLC) will put an embargo on land transactions at Kanyakwar in Kisumu until controversies surrounding its allocation are resolved.

NLC chairman Mohammad Swazuri announced on Tuesday that the commission will return to Kisumu on November 8 specifically to address the Kanyakwar and other controversial parcels in Kisumu.

Dr Swazuri was reacting to Monday protests outside the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu after members of Kanyakwar, Kajulu, Thim, Kolwa and Kogony communities stormed the hearings of the commission demanding for compensation.

Tom Onyango and Mbogo Ayoki, who spoke on behalf of the Kanyakwar community members, said they were demanding for compensation for their lands that were repossessed by the national government.

GET LASTING SOLUTION

Tuesday, Dr Swazuri assured the communities that their issue will be accorded ample time from next Month in order to find a final and lasting solution.

“We shall put an embargo. Those selling, buying, transferring and building on the said parcels will be stopped so that we solve the underlying issues once and for all,” said Dr Swazuri.

“We have waited for many years. One month is not a long time to wait. Please give us until November 8. We will be able to solve that matter even if it means taking eight or even ten days here,” said the NLC chairman.

“We will only leave Kisumu after a decision has been made on your land matters,” he added.

He said the commission has obtained enough records to make a decision.

STOP POLICE HARASSMENT

“We have also asked security authorities to ensure police do not make arbitrary arrests and harassment of community members until the matter is sorted out,” he said.

Dr Swazuri was attending a three-day public hearing on illegally acquired public land in Kisumu.

On Monday, protests marred the hearings after residents stormed the venue demanding for compensation.

Their attempts to access the venue was, however, thwarted by Administration Police officers from the Quick Response Team who were deployed to the venue.

NLC Vice-chairperson Abigael Mbagaya they were aware of the land dispute in Kanyakwar but maintained that the government had already made compensation.

“Their land was acquired by government way back and people were paid. We have the list of allotees from the national archives. That land was acquired by the national government for the expansion of Kisumu Town,” said Ms Mbagaya.