By JUSTUS OCHIENG

Political parties should not give direct nominations to governors seeking to defend their seats in the 2017 elections as this will water down the gains in democracy, Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga has said.

Ms Odinga said both Cord and Jubilee must accord all candidates a level-playing field to participate in the party primaries.

She accused some governors of blackmailing their party leaders in a bid to receive direct tickets to defend their seats in the 2017 elections.

“It is not right for some governors to keep singing the song of free nominations. The constitution allows any Kenyan who meets the required standards [for running] for governor to participate in an election,” Ms Odinga told Nation.

In Nyanza, governors Jack Ranguma (Kisumu), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay) and Okoth Obado (Migori) have been seeking direct tickets.

There have also been reports that Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua has been rooting for direct tickets for Jubilee governors in the Rift Valley.

REWARD FOR HARD WORK

Mr Mbugua argues that the governors deserve free tickets as a reward and motivation for their hard work.

The governors have argued that direct tickets will enable them to secure a second term and complete their development projects.

However, some of the governors have been accused of doing little in terms of development in their counties and instead making several luxurious trips overseas.

On Wednesday, Auditor-General Edward Ouko challenged Parliament to limit budgetary allocations for counties, ministries and other public institutions that fail to account for the money they receive.