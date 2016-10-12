By JUSTUS OCHIENG

Nyando MP Fred Outa, who was arrested Monday on incitement charges, has been released on Sh100,000 bond.

The MP appeared in court Wednesday after spending the night at the Kisumu Central Police Station after he was denied bail.

Mr Outa faced three counts — incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and behaving in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

He denied the charges before a Kisumu magistrate and was detained, with prosecutors requesting more time to conclude their investigations.

Mr Outa’s supporters attempted to storm the Ahero Police Station, where he was briefly detained.

The politician was arrested over accusations that he incited Ahero Girls Secondary School students to protest against the suspension of their principal.

His supporters’ attempts to storm the station to secure his release were futile as police ejected them from the station.

Drama ensued as the MP was bundled into a waiting police pickup truck that was escorted by two other police vehicles, with officers from the Quick Response Team clearing the way out of the station.

The MP was driven to Kisumu via the Ahero-Awasi-Chemelil-Kibos road, nearly 100km from Ahero.

Police said they could not use the nearer Ahero-Kisumu road as the MP’s supporters had planned to block the Nairobi-Kisumu highway.

Ahero Girls was closed indefinitely on Monday night after protests.

An official of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers and a teacher at the school, Peter Rimba, said the school was closed to quell the tension.

“The protests followed Monday’s interdiction of Principal Sarah Adiko, which prompted [Mr Outa] to come to the institution before chaos ensued,” Mr Rimba said.

Kisumu police commander Joseph Keitany said Mr Outa was accompanied by goons, who broke the school gate before he allegedly started inciting the students.

But Mr Outa accused the police of harassing him and robbing him of Sh150,000.