Over 55,000 national identification cards (IDs) are lying uncollected in various distribution offices across the Nyanza region.

George Olela, the National Registration Bureau officer in charge of the region, said the owners of the documents have not collected them despite numerous phone calls informing the applicants to pick them up.

“ID cards now take a maximum of 30 days to be ready from the time of application and even less for those seeking replacements as their process is completed within two weeks,” Mr Olela told the Nation in his office Wednesday.

He asked residents to pick up their documents from their various sub-county registration centres.

Of the five counties in the region, Kisumu has the highest number of uncollected IDs at 11,000, with Homa Bay, Siaya, Nyamira and Migori sharing the rest.