Over 55,000 IDs in Nyanza region yet to be collected

Wednesday September 28 2016

George Olela, the National Registration Bureau

George Olela, the National Registration Bureau officer in charge of Nyanza region, speaks in his office on September 28, 2016. He appealed to the over 55,000 applicants in the region who have not collected their IDs to do so. PHOTO | ANITA CHEPKOECH | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By ANITA CHEPKOECH
Over 55,000 national identification cards (IDs) are lying uncollected in various distribution offices across the Nyanza region.

George Olela, the National Registration Bureau officer in charge of the region, said the owners of the documents have not collected them despite numerous phone calls informing the applicants to pick them up.

“ID cards now take a maximum of 30 days to be ready from the time of application and even less for those seeking replacements as their process is completed within two weeks,” Mr Olela told the Nation in his office Wednesday.

He asked residents to pick up their documents from their various sub-county registration centres.

Of the five counties in the region, Kisumu has the highest number of uncollected IDs at 11,000, with Homa Bay, Siaya, Nyamira and Migori sharing the rest.

“Earlier, there was a delay in production of the documents because of some technical hitches in production. But that was addressed. Maybe the people don’t yet know that production rate has gone up,” he said the officer.