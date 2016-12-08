By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Officials of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from Kisumu have told off Governor Jack Ranguma for blaming party rallies for the slow pace of development in the county.

Mr Ranguma on Wednesday said his "frequent attendances of ODM rallies across the country" have eaten into his time, making him unable to help the county develop.

He said he has little time to run the county and engage investors because of ODM activities.

But on Thursday, Kisumu County ODM chairman Ayiecho Olweny led other branch officials in castigating the governor and defended party leader Raila Odinga.

“Let Ranguma not use ODM as a scapegoat for his underperformance. We have only had about two or three major rallies in Kisumu and he has had the past four years to work. It is wrong for him to drag the party into his woes,” Prof Olweny said.

OTHERS ATTEND RALLIES AND WORK

Kisumu Central Constituency ODM chairman Seth Ochieng’ wondered why Mr Ranguma is blaming ODM rallies for underdevelopment in Kisumu yet other leaders like Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and other senior party officials are attending rallies and working for their electorate.

Kisumu Central ODM treasurer Edward Ogolla said: “The Governor is free to run as an independent candidate so that he has enough time to work and not to attend party rallies.

“If he goes as an independent candidate he will be free as he will only be attending his own rallies,” Mr Ogolla said.

OVERSEAS TRIPS

Prof Olweny challenged Mr Ranguma to tell the people of Kisumu how many investors he has wooed in his “several overseas trips that he attends almost twice every month.”

“When he (Mr Ranguma) flies out of the country looking for investors does he attend ODM rallies there?

"Raila does not force Ranguma to attend his rallies and he must stop his claims,” said Prof Olweny.

He said the governor has county executive and chief officers and does not need to be present in all county affairs as he claims.

“He is spending so much of tax payers’ money abroad yet he blames the party. Governors like Wycliffe Oparanya of Kakamega are committed ODM members and a deputy party leader but have managed to balance their work with party matters yet Ranguma, who is not even an official, has the audacity to complain,” added the ODM official.