By JUSTUS OCHIENG

Two dormitories housing 135 students were razed by fire at Onjiko High School, Kisumu County on Wednesday night.

Kisumu County Police Boss Joseph Keitany said fire first broke out at 9.45pm at Dr Oron senior dormitory which houses 65 students.

“About 10 minutes later as Deputy Principal Elaijah Onyango and students were [planning] to counter the fire another one broke out at Ogonda "B" dormitory which is approximately 100 metres from the first dorm,” said Mr Keitany.

The second dormitory houses 70 students.

Mr Keitany said no injury was reported following the incident, adding that property of unknown value was destroyed during the twin fires.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been established. The students remained calm throughout and there was no sign of strike or disorderliness reported by the administration,” the police boss stated.

The inferno came barely seven months after the school was closed down following a students’ unrest.