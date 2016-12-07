By EAD ACHIENG

Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma has blamed frequent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) rallies for the slow development experienced in the county.

The governor said Wednesday that his “frequent attendances of ODM rallies across the country have eaten into his time”.

He said he has little time to run the county and engage investors because of ODM activities.

Leaders from the county, including Senator Anyang Nyong’o, have criticised Mr Ranguma, accusing him of doing little to improve the status of Kisumu.

“I once had a chat with an ambassador and informed him of my plans for the development of Kisumu County and he invited me to Estonia twice to discuss the development agenda of the county.

“I could not go and miss ODM rallies, lest people say I am not with baba (Raila Odinga),” said Mr Ranguma.

He was speaking during the launch of an online business licensing platform at the Kisumu City Hall.

Senator Nyong’o, who has declared his interest to run against the governor in the 2017 elections, has accused Mr Ranguma of reneging on his campaign manifesto and abetting corruption in his government.

The county boss has also been accused of disloyalty to the party, accusations he has dismissed as baseless and lacking evidence.