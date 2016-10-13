By ANGELA OKETCH

Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma says he will sue the national government for allowing sale of fish from China in his county.

He challenged the Fisheries Department to impose a 100 per cent ban on Asian fish imports failure to which he will move to court.

Mr Ranguma said fish imports from China have killed the fishing industry which supports majority of Kisumu residents.

“Most of the people around Lake Victoria depend on fishing for their livelihood.

“Why don’t they look for a way of blocking cartels who destroy fish in the lake rather than killing the economy,” wondered Mr Ranguma.

He said thousands of families are now left destitute with no means to pay fees, medical care and other basic needs.

ANNUAL DEFICIT

According to Fisheries Principal Secretary Micheni Ntiba, Kenya has an annual deficit of 800,000 tonnes of fish, which can only be filled through imports.

Prof Ntiba said the shortage is expected to persist even in the coming years as Lake Victoria is currently suffering from depleted stocks, despite being a major source of fish in Kenya.