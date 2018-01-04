Others lay on the pavements while the overwhelmed ones fell asleep on the couches at the waiting lounge.

The schoolgirls were seen outside the booking office lying on the slabs.

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

More by this Author

The Kenya Red Cross Society on Wednesday finally came to the rescue of 39 students who were stranded at a Kisumu bus booking office, a few meters from a night club.

The society’s Kisumu team reacted promptly and dispatched three Land Cruiser vehicles which ferried the learners to their schools in Siaya and Busia counties, moments after Daily Nation sent an alert highlighting the plight of the students.

The students who had travelled from Nairobi and were on their way to various schools in Siaya County were spotted by concerned members of the public and revellers at the Guardian Angel booking office next to the Barcadia Lounge at the heart of the Kisumu CBD.

HEADCOUNT

After a headcount, Red Cross Western Regional Logistics Officer Jackson Oduor confirmed that among the stranded were 25 from Mbaga Girls High School, one from St Anne’s Kisoko, another from Sinyolo Girls and another from Rang’ala Girls in Siaya County.

Two others were from Bishop Okoth Ojolla, another two from Chulaimbo Boys and Sinaga Girls (2).

Sawagongo High School, Barding, Hawinga and Selly’s Primary school had one stranded student each.

“We have to ensure the children reach safely. They are not safe here with many of them being girls who might be needing special care and attention,” said Mr Oduor.

The schoolgirls were seen outside the booking office lying on the slabs, others on the pavements while the overwhelmed ones fell asleep on the couches at the waiting lounge.

NIGHT TRAVEL BAN

Some of the students from Mbaga Girls High School and Rang'ala Girls, both in Siaya County, revealed to Nation that they had to wait until Thursday morning to be ferried to their respective schools following the night travel ban on public service vehicles by the National Transport and Safety Authority ((NTSA).

The young girls were few meters from a night club and some could be seen enjoying the music coming from the social joint while some even started dancing. Others were could be seen buying foodstuffs from the nearby shops.

At some point, when they were overwhelmed by the cold outside the station, they Guardian Angel management told them to get inside a bus parked outside.

Some concerned members of the public who sympathised with the students proposed to have them be sheltered somewhere.

"We left Nairobi at 10am and reached Kisumu at 8pm. We were asked to wait until 6am on Thursday to proceed following the ban on night travels," said one of students from Mbaga Girls.

The ban had interfered with the normal operations of the buses with the travelling schedule being adjusted.