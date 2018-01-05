Senior Kisumu police officer held over missing gun

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

More by this Author

A senior police officer is being held at the Kisumu Central Police Station over a missing firearm and ammunition.

The officer who is a sergeant in charge of Railways Police Station armoury was arrested Friday after he failed to account for a missing pistol and undisclosed number of bullets.

Nyanza Regional Police Coordinator Leonard Katana confirmed that they have the officer in custody and that the matter is under investigation.

“We shall take him to court after investigations are complete and we have enough evidence. There is a proper procedure of handling the matter and we shall follow it,” said Mr Katana.