ODM party deputy party leader Ali Hassan Joho has asked leaders from Nyanza region to stop bickering and dedicate their energies to campaign for Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

The increasingly influential Mombasa governor is leading a host of ODM governors, senators and MPs from the region in celebrations to mark the party’s 10th anniversary in Kisumu where he was given a heroic welcome.

The ODM deputy leader hosted local members of the county assembly for a dinner at which he said to have read the riot act.

“Mr Joho told us to concentrate on drumming up support for Mr Odinga on the ground because the party leader stands at a chance to remove Jubilee from power,” said Mrs Lydia Odhiambo, an MCA who attended the dinner.

And Saturday Mr Joho led the ODM team in a meeting with party delegates at Kisumu’s Citam Hall.

STOLE THE SHOW

The Mombasa Governor literally stole the show when he rode into the lakeside town on Friday evening in a convoy of more 50 cars branded in orange colours.

“From today, we will move together as ODM family because we want to change this country,” he said.

Hundreds of ODM supporters gathered outside the Citam Hall chanting slogans in support of Mr Odinga and Mr Joho.

Nyakach MP Aduma Owour moved the Citam meeting with a song in praise of Mr Odinga and ODM while Mombasa Women Rep Mishi Mboko threw the crowd into laughter with her endearing words for the party boss and Mr Joho.

“The song saying that the journey ahead is long,” said Mr Aduma.

“We don’t want Raila to campaign next year. We will do the campaigns,” said Ms Mboko.

The ODM team will later head to Kirembe grounds where they will host a major rally.

Mr Odinga is set to address the rally.

ODM leaders have maintained that rebel leaders from Nyanza will not derail party leader Raila Odinga's march to State House in 2017.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT

At Kirembe grounds, party supporters clad in Orange colours told the Nation that they were expecting a major announcement.

“We are excited about Baba and Joho. We want them to tell us which way next year,” said Mr Polcarp Omondi at Kirembe grounds.

Others in the Citam meeting include governors Jack Ranguma(Kisumu), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay( Cornel Rasanga), Cornel Rasanga(Siaya) and Okoth Obado( Migori).

Others are senators Elizabeth Ongoro, Agnes Zani, Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) James Orengo (Siaya) and Prof Anyang Nyong’o of Kisumu.

Dr Zani, the acting ODM secretary general, asked party officials to put their house in order.

Tusipojipanga tutapangwa (If don’t organised, someone will organise us),” she said.

ODM chairman and Suba MP John Mbadi said the party will lock Jubilee out of Nyanza and warned politicians who defected from the Orange movement that their careers were over.

He cited Karachuonyo MPs James Rege and Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura who have expressed support for the Jubilee coalition.